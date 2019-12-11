Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseed 425G

Product Description
- Milled Organic Flaxseed
- Try our tasty recipe ideas
- Our nutritionally dense flaxseed supports a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Tastes great with porridge, cereal and yoghurt, or try sprinkling on fruit or salad.
- Our Flaxseed is cold milled to protect all the nutritional goodness and Omega oils contained in the seed. Flaxseed, also known as Linseed, is one of nature's richest sources of the essential fatty acid Omega 3 (ALA). Our body does not naturally produce Omega 3, therefore we must get this valuable fatty acid from our food, and Linwoods Flaxseed provides an easy, convenient and tasty source with 5.8g of Omega 3 per 30g. Our healthy super foods are cold milled to aid quick and easy absorption into the body, so you can feel the immediate nutritional benefit in your diet, naturally.
- Health Benefits Include:
- Omega 3 (ALA)* - Essential fatty acid which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- Protein - Contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones.
- Iron - Important for oxygen transport in the body and the formation of red blood cells.
- Magnesium - Beneficial for normal healthy bones and teeth and aids in proper muscle function, nervous system function and energy metabolism.
- *The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g ALA
- At Linwoods we source only the finest quality seeds, nuts and berries from around the world to produce our natural, tasty and nutritious healthy super foods.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organic
- Healthy super foods
- Delicious & nutritious!
- Source of iron & zinc
- A good source of magnesium
- A rich source of fibre per 30g 7.11g
- Omega 3 ALA per 30g 5.82g
- A natural source of omega 3!
- Nurture by nature
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten and dairy free
- Suitable for vegetarian & vegan diets
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Flaxseed
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame Seeds, Nuts and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Use within 45 days of opening. Also suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
- Add to any meal at any time of the day:
- Breakfast
- Jump start your day, add to: Porridge, Hot or Cold Cereals, Granola, Muffins, Yoghurt, Fruit , Fruit or Vegetable Smoothies, Eggs.
- Lunch
- For a delicious and nutritious lunch add to: Salads, Salad Dressing, Cottage Cheese, Soup, Sandwiches, Wraps.
- Dinner
- For a nutritious and tasty boost to your evening meal, add to: Pasta, Rice Dishes, Casseroles, Stuffing. Stir-fry, Sauces, Cous Cous, Baked Potatoes.
- Add to any meal or snack or when baking!
- 30g = two heaped dessert spoonfuls.
Number of uses
Pack contains 14 x 30g portions
Name and address
- Linwoods,
- 190 Monaghan Road,
- Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT60 4EZ.
Return to
- T +44 (0)28 3756 8477
- E flax@linwoods.co.uk
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy kJ
|2096kJ
|629kJ
|Energy kcal
|508kcal
|152kcal
|Fat
|40.0g
|12g
|Of which: Saturates
|4.5g
|1.35g
|Mono-unsaturates
|8.5g
|2.55g
|Polyunsaturates
|25.3g
|7.59g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Of which: Sugars
|1.8g
|0.54g
|Fibre
|23.7g
|7.11g
|Protein
|22.1g
|6.63g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|Trace
|-
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Potassium
|720mg 36%
|216mg 11%
|Calcium
|170mg 21%
|51mg 6%
|Phosphorus
|460mg 66%
|138mg 20%
|Magnesium
|380mg 101%
|114mg 30%
|Iron
|7.06mg 50%
|2.1mg 15%
|Zinc
|5.5mg 55%
|1.65mg 17%
|Omega 3 (Alpha-linolenic Acid)
|19.4g
|5.82g
|*RI= Reference intake
|-
|-
