Linwoods Shelled Hemp 200G

Product Description
- Shelled Hemp Seeds
- It's important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Protein - Contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and maintenance of normal bones.
- Magnesium - Contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Zinc - Contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails.
- Iron - Contributes to normal cognitive function and contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells.
- I believe it's the small things we do every day that can make the biggest difference to our health, which is why we created the Linwoods range of healthy plant based foods containing seeds, nuts and fruits.
- These rich, nutritious and natural products can be easily added into many types of foods and by simply adding a couple of spoonfuls every day you can enrich your daily diet.
- John Woods
- Founder of Linwoods
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Hemp seed from EU and non-EU origins.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten Free, GB-007-006
- Linwoods is a trademark of John Woods (Lisglyn) Ltd.
- Natural Plant Goodness
- High in Protein and Magnesium
- Source of Omega 3 (ALA)
- Suitable for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free diets
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
100% Shelled Hemp Seeds
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Consume within 45 days and before best before end date.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply add 20g to your favourite dish...
- 20g = x2 dessertspoonfuls
- Porridge, Yoghurt, Smoothie, Salad
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 x 20g servings
Name and address
- Linwoods,
- 190 Monaghan Road,
- Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- UK,
- John Woods Linwoods Limited,
- Unit 5b-5h Fingal Bay Business Park,
- Balbriggan,
- Co Dublin,
- Ireland.
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI%
|Per 20g
|RI%
|Energy kJ
|2557kJ
|511kJ
|Energy kcal
|617kcal
|123kcal
|Fat
|52g
|10g
|Of which: Saturates
|5.5g
|1.1g
|Monounsaturates
|5.7g
|1.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|39g
|8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Of which: Sugars
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|35g
|7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.02g
|Magnesium
|620mg
|165%
|124mg
|33%
|Iron
|13mg
|93%
|3mg
|19%
|Zinc
|9.0mg
|90%
|1.8mg
|18%
|Omega 3 (Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA))
|8.4g
|1.7g
|RI = Reference Intake
