Linwoods Organic Milled Hemp Flax & Chia Seeds 200G

3(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Organic Milled Hemp, Flax and Chia Seeds.
  • It's important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • High in Plant Protein - Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Omega 3 (ALA) ** - Contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
  • **The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g ALA.
  • Phosphorus - Contributes to the maitenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • Manganese - Supports normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Copper - Contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • I believe it's the small things we do every day that can make the biggest difference to our health, which is why we have created Linwoods Organic Hemp Range. Linwoods have carefully ground the whole hemp seed using our unique cold milling process which unlocks hemp's powerful nutritional benefits, ensuring the full nutrients are more bioavailable and can be conveniently included in your daily diet.
  • John Woods
  • Founder of Linwoods
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Flaxseed and chia seed from EU and non-EU origins.
  • Hemp farmed in the EU.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten Free, GB-007-031
  • Linwoods and Multiboost are registered trademarks of John Woods (Lisglyn) Ltd.
  • Organic
  • Natural Plant Goodness
  • Cold Milled - Preserves Nutrients, Easily Abosorbed
  • High in Fibre and Omega 3 (ALA)
  • High in Plant Protein
  • Suitable for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free diets
  • Pack size: 200G
Information

Ingredients

70% Organic Milled Whole Hemp Seed, 20% Organic Milled Flaxseed, 10% Organic Milled Chia (Salvia Hispanica) Seeds

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.Consume within 45 days and before best before end date

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy 25g daily added to your favourite dish...
  • 25g = x2 desertspoonfuls
  • Breakfast, Yoghurt, Smoothie, Salad

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 × 25g servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Linwoods,
  • 190 Monaghan Road,
  • Armagh,
  • Northern Ireland,
  • UK,

Importer address

  • John Woods Linwoods Limited,
  • Unit 5b-5h,
  • Fingal Bay Business Park,
  • Balbriggan,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • linwoodshealthfoods.com
  • customer.services@linwoods.co.uk
  • Linwoods,
  • 190 Monaghan Road,
  • Armagh,
  • Northern Ireland,
  • UK,
  • BT60 4EZ.
  • John Woods Linwoods Limited,
  • Unit 5b-5h,
  • Fingal Bay Business Park,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI%*Per 25gRI%*
Energy kJ2038kJ510kJ
Energy kcal494kcal124kcal
Fat37g9g
Of which: Saturates3.9g1.0g
Monounsaturates3.9g1.0g
Polyunsaturates28g7g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.4g
Of which: Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre27g7g
Protein24g6g
Salt0.05g0.01g
Thiamine (Vit B1)1.5mg133%0.4mg33%
Phosphorus870mg124%218mg31%
Magnesium460mg123%115mg31%
Iron8.0mg57%2.0mg14%
Zinc5.5mg55%1.4mg14%
Copper1.3mg130%0.33mg33%
Manganese6.9mg345%1.7mg86%
Omega 311g3g
*RI= Reference Intake----
Pack contains 8 x 25g servings----
Healthy but needs improvement

3 stars

It is to moist and mashy mixture for my liking. Most of mixes are dry and powdery, this one isn't.

