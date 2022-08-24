Naturya Organic Hemp Protein Powder 300G
Product Description
- Organic Hemp Protein Powder
- Source Of Protein And Vitamins
- 100% Pure
- Gluten-Free
- To learn more about our hearty Hemp Protein Powder visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Builds lean muscle to strengthen the body*
- *Contributes to...
- Energy
- Manganese & iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Muscle
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Magnesium & zinc contribute to normal protein synthesis
- Bones
- Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
- Harvested for thousands of years, hemp is one of the most versatile plants on the planet. Our delicious, organic Hemp Protein Powder is made from cold-pressed, ground hemp seeds. It is one of the most holistic superfoods containing a broad spectrum of nutrients your body needs including protein (with all the essential amino-acids), iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. With nearly 50% protein content, it is perfect to build and maintain lean muscle.
- The power of n
- 2:1
- 20g of n hemp protein = 40g of hemp seeds
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- With manganese, iron, zinc
- Highest quality & purity tested
- Directly sourced & fairly traded
- Sustainably grown & vegan
- Gluten-Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Hemp Protein
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Add to smoothies for added protein
- Add to dough when baking bread
- Add to hot chocolate and lattes
- Boost your favourite milkshakes and juices
- Quick tip...
- Add to pancake mix to boost your protein intake
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
Number of uses
This pack contains 15 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 20g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1520 kJ
|304 kJ
|-
|362 kcal
|72 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|2.2 g
|of which saturates
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
|Fibre
|13 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|49 g
|10 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|<0.01 g
|Vitamin E
|3.4 mg
|28
|0.7 mg
|5.6
|Potassium
|1400 mg
|70
|280 mg
|14
|Magnesium
|750 mg
|200
|150 mg
|40
|Iron
|17 mg
|121
|3.4 mg
|24
|Calcium
|250 mg
|31
|50 mg
|6
|Manganese
|11 mg
|550
|2.2 mg
|110
|Zinc
|16 mg
|160
|3.2 mg
|32
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|1700 mg
|340 mg
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|For beneficial effect we recommend a 20g serving twice a day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 15 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
