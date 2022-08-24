We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Naturya Organic Hemp Protein Powder 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naturya Organic Hemp Protein Powder 300G
£12.00
£40.00/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Hemp Protein Powder
  • Source Of Protein And Vitamins
  • 100% Pure
  • Gluten-Free
  • To learn more about our hearty Hemp Protein Powder visit naturya.com
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Builds lean muscle to strengthen the body*
  • *Contributes to...
  • Energy
  • Manganese & iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Muscle
  • Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Magnesium & zinc contribute to normal protein synthesis
  • Bones
  • Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Harvested for thousands of years, hemp is one of the most versatile plants on the planet. Our delicious, organic Hemp Protein Powder is made from cold-pressed, ground hemp seeds. It is one of the most holistic superfoods containing a broad spectrum of nutrients your body needs including protein (with all the essential amino-acids), iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. With nearly 50% protein content, it is perfect to build and maintain lean muscle.
  • The power of n
  • 2:1
  • 20g of n hemp protein = 40g of hemp seeds
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • With manganese, iron, zinc
  • Highest quality & purity tested
  • Directly sourced & fairly traded
  • Sustainably grown & vegan
  • Gluten-Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Manganese & iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Magnesium & zinc contribute to normal protein synthesis
  • Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Hemp Protein

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try this...
  • Add to smoothies for added protein
  • Add to dough when baking bread
  • Add to hot chocolate and lattes
  • Boost your favourite milkshakes and juices
  • Quick tip...
  • Add to pancake mix to boost your protein intake
  • 1 tablespoon = 10 g

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RI†per 20g% RI†
Energy1520 kJ304 kJ
-362 kcal72 kcal
Fat11 g2.2 g
of which saturates1.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate10 g2.0 g
of which sugars5.9 g1.2 g
Fibre13 g2.6 g
Protein49 g10 g
Salt<0.1 g<0.01 g
Vitamin E3.4 mg28 0.7 mg5.6
Potassium1400 mg70280 mg14
Magnesium750 mg200150 mg40
Iron17 mg1213.4 mg24
Calcium250 mg3150 mg6
Manganese11 mg5502.2 mg110
Zinc16 mg1603.2 mg32
Omega-3 (ALA)1700 mg340 mg
Vitamins & Minerals----
For beneficial effect we recommend a 20g serving twice a day----
This pack contains 15 servings----
†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults----
View all Organic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here