Linwoods Milled Flax, Nuts & Q10 360G

Product Description
- Milled Flaxseed, Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Walnuts & Co-Enzyme Q10
- Try our tasty recipe ideas
- A scrumptious blend of flaxseed and nuts with the addition of Co-Enzyme Q10 make this a unique blend packed with nutritional goodness.
- Whether you are adding to porridge or cereal, stirring into yoghurt, or sprinkling on a salad, simply adding a spoonful or two gives your meal a nutrient-packed pick me up!
- Co-Q10 occurs naturally in the body but natural production decline with age and so dietary sources are important to help maintain adequate levels.
- Our healthy super foods are cold milled to aid quick and easy absorption into the body, so you can feel the immediate nutritional benefit in your diet, naturally.
- Health Benefits Include:
- Omega 3 (ALA)* - Essential fatty acid which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- Selenium - Required for the normal function of the immune system and to provide protection of cells and tissues from oxidative damage.
- Iron - Important for oxygen transport in the body and the formation of red blood cells.
- Zinc - Necessary for immune system function and antioxidant protection of body cells and tissues from oxidative stress.
- Magnesium - Beneficial for normal healthy bones and teeth and aids proper muscle function, nervous system function and energy metabolism.
- *The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g ALA
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Delicious & nutritious!
- Fibre per 30g 5.4g
- Omega 3 ALA per 30g 4.38g
- Source of magnesium
- A good source of selenium
- Nutritionally dense to support a balanced diet & active lifestyle!
- Nurture by nature
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Healthy super food
- Gluten, dairy and GMO free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans diets
- Pack size: 360g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
69% Flaxseed, 10% Almonds, 10% Brazil Nuts, 10% Walnuts, Waxy Maize Starch, Co-Enzyme Q10
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Use within 45 days of opening. Also suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced of more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Add to any meal at any time of the day:
- Breakfast
- Jump start your day, add to: Porridge, Hot or Cold Cereals, Granola, Muffins, Yoghurt, Fruit, Fruit or Vegetable Smoothies, Fruit Juice, Scrambled Eggs.
- Lunch
- For a delicious and nutritious lunch add to: Salads, Soup, Yoghurt, Fruit, Sandwiches, Salad Dressing, Cottage Cheese, Wraps.
- Dinner
- For a nutritious and tasty boost to your evening meal, add to: Stir-fry, Casseroles, Curry, Omelette, Sauces, Pasta, Rice Dishes, Stuffing, Cous Cous, Baked Potatoes.
- Add to any meal or snack or when baking!
- 30g = two heaped dessert spoonfuls.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 x 30g portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Linwoods,
- 190 Monaghan Road,
- Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT60 4EZ.
Return to
- T +44 (0)28 3756 8477
- E flax@linwoods.co.uk
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy kJ
|2309kJ
|693kJ
|Energy kcal
|559kcal
|168kcal
|Fat
|46.9g
|14.07g
|Of which: Saturates
|6.1g
|1.83g
|Monounsaturates
|11.4g
|3.42g
|Polyunsaturates
|27.3g
|8.19g
|Carbohydrates
|5.6g
|1.68g
|Of which: Sugars
|2.8g
|0.84g
|Fibre
|18.1g
|5.43g
|Protein
|19.6g
|5.88g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.018g
|-
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin E
|3.17mg 26%
|0.95mg 8%
|Thiamin
|0.48mg 44%
|0.14mg 13%
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg 15%
|0.06mg 4%
|Potassium
|650mg 33%
|195mg 10%
|Calcium
|230mg 29%
|69mg 9%
|Phosphorus
|455mg 65%
|136.5mg 20%
|Magnesium
|330mg 88%
|99mg 26%
|Iron
|5.96mg 43%
|1.79mg 13%
|Zinc
|4.42mg 44%
|1.33mg 13%
|Selenium
|91µg 165%
|27µg 49%
|Omega 3 (Alpha-linolenic Acid)
|14.6g
|4.38g
|H-Orac (antioxidant value)
|4600 Orac
|1380 Orac
|Co-Q10
|100mg
|30mg
|*RI = Reference intake
|-
|-
