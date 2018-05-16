Linwoods Flax Seeds Biological Cultures & Vitamin D 200G

Product Description
- Milled flaxseed with bio cultures (bacillus coagulans) & vitamin D
- For more info go to: www.linwoodshealthfoods.com or visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/linwoodshealthfoods or follow us @ linwoodsfoods
- We have added our strain of bio culture (bacillus coagulans) and the sunshine vitamin: Vitamin D, to our milled flaxseed.
- A unique blend to support a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Ganeden Bacillus coagulans culture can withstand stomach acids thus increasing its availability in the small intestine. This blend contains Vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium and is essential for strong bones and teeth.
- Our healthy super foods are cold milled to aid quick and easy absorption into the body, so you can feel the immediate nutritional benefit in your diet, naturally.
- Health Benefits include:
- * the beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g ALA
- At Linwoods, we have combined our award winning flaxseed, a rich source of Omega 3, with our strain of live culture, Bacillus coagulans, and the sunshine Vitamin: Vitamin D.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Delicious & nutritious!
- 100% RI vitamin D per 30g, the sunshine vitamin!
- Nurture by nature
- High in fibre per 30g 8.5g
- Omega 3 ALA per 30g 6.09g
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten and dairy free
- GMO free
- Suitable for vegetarian diets
- Pack size: 200g
- Vitamin D - Contributes to the normal absorption of calcium and to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
- Omega 3 (ALA) - Essential fatty acid which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Magnesium - Beneficial for normal healthy bones and teeth and aids in proper muscle function, nervous system function and energy metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed, Vitamin D3, Culture: Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086 (3.3 Billion (3.3 x 10 9) cfu's per 100g), (contains Soya)
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Use within 45 days of opening. Also suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Add to any meal at any time of the day:
- Breakfast - Jump start your day, add to: Porridge, Hot or Cold Cereals, Granola, Muffins, Yoghurt, Fruit, Fruit or Vegetable Smoothies, Fruit Juice, Scrambled Eggs.
- Lunch - For a delicious and nutritious lunch add to: Salads, Salad Dressing, Cottage Cheese, Soup, Sandwiches, Wraps, Yoghurt, Fruit.
- Dinner - For a nutritious and tasty boost to your evening meal, add to: Stir-fry, Casseroles, Curry, Omelette, Sauces, Pasta, Rice Dishes, Stuffing, Cous Cous, Baked Potatoes.
- Add to any meal or snack or when baking!
- 30g = two heaped dessert spoonfuls.
Number of uses
A pack contains 6 x 30g portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Return to
- Linwoods,
- 190 Monaghan Road,
- Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT60 4EZ.
- T +44 (0)28 3756 8477
- E flax@linwoods.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy kJ
|1988kJ
|596kJ
|Energy kcal
|481kcal
|144kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|11.0g
|Of which: Saturates
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Monounsaturates
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Polyunsaturates
|26.0g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrates
|6.0g
|1.8g
|Of which: Sugars
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|28.4g
|8.5g
|Protein
|17.9g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.018g
|-
|%RI *
|%RI *
|Vitamin D
|17µg 340%
|5µg 100%
|Potassium
|670mg 34%
|201mg 10%
|Calcium
|230mg 29%
|69mg 9%
|Magnesium
|380mg 101%
|114mg 30%
|Iron
|5.14mg 37%
|1.5mg 11%
|Zinc
|3.4mg 34%
|1.02mg 10%
|Omega 3 (Alpha-linolenic Acid)
|20.3g
|6.09g
|*RI = Reference intake
|-
|-
