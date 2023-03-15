We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Easter
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Milk & Milkshakes
Milk
Whole Milk
Back to Milk
Whole Milk
Showing
1 to 13
of
13 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Whole Milk
(13)
7 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Cravendale
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Organic
(2)
Filter by
Arla
(1)
Filter by
Graham's The
Family
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Yeo Valley
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Low salt
(13)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(12)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Organic
(3)
Filter by
Halal
(1)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
No egg
(1)
Filter by
No gluten
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Cravendale Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Filtered Milk
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Dairy Products 2 Litre
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
£2.60
£1.30/litre
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cravendale Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Dairy Products 2 Litre
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
Yeo Valley Organic Whole Milk 2 Litre
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023