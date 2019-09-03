By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Big Milk 2Ltr

£ 2.00
£1.00/litre

  • Fresh whole milk enriched with Iron, Vitamin A and Vitamin D. Homogenised, pasteurised and filtered.
  • Explore with us
  • We've partnered with The Gruffalo to bring you and your little ones exciting activities to enjoy together.
  • Come and explore at arlabigmilk.co.uk/gruffalo where you'll find free downloads and ideas for your own Big adventure.
  • You'll also find exclusive competitions to win Gruffalo goodies.
  • Experience one of our farms. Scan the QR code or visit arlafoods.co.uk/about-arla
  • Hello! Our Big Milk is simply fresh cow's milk that's enriched with essential nutrients to help fuel your child's amazing adventure from little to big persons!
  • Arla Big Milk contains:
  • Iron which contributes to normal cognitive development in children
  • Vitamin D and
  • Calcium which are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Vitamin A
  • Filtered whole milk for longer lasting freshness
  • Plus 9/10 Mumsnet Mums recommend us!
  • Mumsnet rated
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • 100% British milk
  • Whole milk for big kids aged 1-5
  • Suitable for children aged 1-5 years
  • Pack size: 2l
Whole Milk, Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin D

  • Contains: Milk

Keep refrigerated and store upright. Once open use within 7 days and by the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.

Made in the UK

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

  • Get in touch:
  • Call us on 0113 382 7009
  • Email us at hello@arlafoods.com
1 Years

5 Years

2l ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 282kJ/68kcal
Fat 4.0g
of which saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 4.7g
Protein 3.4g
Salt 0.1g
Vitamin A 78.0µg (9% RI*)
Vitamin D 2.2µg (44% RI*)
Calcium 122mg (15% RI*)
Iron 1.2mg (8% RI*)
*Daily Reference Intake of an average adult-

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Spoiled milk

1 stars

Not good quality after making hot milk spoiled strateaway we just bought and consuming date is still there

