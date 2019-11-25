Tesco Whole Milk 2.272L/4 Pints

Good milk lousy foil cap.
The milk was very good, but the foil cap is very hard to get off.I suffer with arthritis in my hands, so the cap is not easy to remove. The cellophane cap is far superior when available, but you cannot see it until you have bought the milk.
Good quality whole milk.
Good quality whole milk. The longest I've had one open before finishing it is 4 days, and it was still fresh at that point. I wish you could still buy non-homogenised milk so you got the cream layer, but this is the second best option.
long date
long date as elderly customers
YUMYUM
very milky. I enjoy milk :)
Clean but not like it used to be
It’s gone so it must have been all right. However, l used to have milk with cream on top and this hasn’t. That’s because it’s homogenised (forced through a fine orifice) to break up the fat globules. It HAS to be pretty clean, otherwise it will bung pup the homogeniser. Sorry, l remember real food - not messed about with.
good creamy goodness for healthy bones
I always drink full cream milk. It is full of calcium and good fro strong bones; especially for young and old alike.