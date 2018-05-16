We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Jersey Whole Milk 1L

Tesco Finest Jersey Whole Milk 1L
£1.25
£1.25/litre

Per 200ml

Energy
627kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Unhomogenised pasteurised whole milk.
  • Rich milk with a creamy top produced by Jersey cows grazed in the UK
  • Whole milk with a creamy top, from pure bred Jersey cows
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 L e 1.76 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy314kJ / 75kcal627kJ / 150kcal
Fat4.8g9.6g
Saturates3.1g6.2g
Carbohydrate4.4g8.8g
Sugars4.4g8.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.10g0.20g
Calcium133mg266mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
