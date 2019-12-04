Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre

KEEPS FRESH FOR LONGER THAN YOU THINK...
I love this milk. It stays fresh for much longer than seven days if you're careful with it and don't do anything silly like contamintate it by drinking straight from the bottle. I've had milk that's been three weeks open and it still tastes good with fresh smell.
Only thing I don’t like is when the tops are metal
Only thing I don’t like is when the tops are metal & are Difficult to prise off, which is why all our friends buy Cravendale instead!
5 Stars with the easy pull seal
I regularly buy this milk as it has a long shelf life and stays fresh for 7 days once opened. It is Tesco's version of Cravendale milk. I would of given it 5 stars but have dropped 1 star for the following reason, it comes with 2 types of lid, one is a shallow blue top that contains a lift up tab with red writing on that is generally easy to remove, however there is a version with a deeper blue top and underneath is a metal foil seal that can be very difficult to remove (I have had to use pliers!) it is as if it has been welded too tightly to the plastic bottle. I think it would be a good idea foe Tesco to phase out this metal seal variant!!
Pure and good
This is a weekly purchase. Prefer this milk to any standard milk. Has really good use by date and a seven day life once opened. Supermarket own brand that is equivalent to Cravendale but cheaper without compromise.
Great value milk
Just as good as branded filtered milk but better price and lasts just as long. I buy it because it stays fresher for longer once it is opened.