Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre
£ 1.35
£0.68/litre

Offer

per 200ml
  • Energy525kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised standardised homogenised filtered whole milk.
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy262kJ / 63kcal525kJ / 126kcal
Fat3.6g7.2g
Saturates2.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate4.5g9.0g
Sugars4.5g9.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

KEEPS FRESH FOR LONGER THAN YOU THINK...

5 stars

I love this milk. It stays fresh for much longer than seven days if you're careful with it and don't do anything silly like contamintate it by drinking straight from the bottle. I've had milk that's been three weeks open and it still tastes good with fresh smell.

Only thing I don’t like is when the tops are metal

3 stars

Only thing I don’t like is when the tops are metal & are Difficult to prise off, which is why all our friends buy Cravendale instead!

5 Stars with the easy pull seal

4 stars

I regularly buy this milk as it has a long shelf life and stays fresh for 7 days once opened. It is Tesco's version of Cravendale milk. I would of given it 5 stars but have dropped 1 star for the following reason, it comes with 2 types of lid, one is a shallow blue top that contains a lift up tab with red writing on that is generally easy to remove, however there is a version with a deeper blue top and underneath is a metal foil seal that can be very difficult to remove (I have had to use pliers!) it is as if it has been welded too tightly to the plastic bottle. I think it would be a good idea foe Tesco to phase out this metal seal variant!!

Pure and good

5 stars

This is a weekly purchase. Prefer this milk to any standard milk. Has really good use by date and a seven day life once opened. Supermarket own brand that is equivalent to Cravendale but cheaper without compromise.

Great value milk

5 stars

Just as good as branded filtered milk but better price and lasts just as long. I buy it because it stays fresher for longer once it is opened.

