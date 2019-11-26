By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Milk 568Ml/1 Pint

Write a review
Tesco Whole Milk 568Ml/1 Pint
£ 0.50
£0.88/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy553kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised standardised homogenised whole milk.
  • We promise Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk every pint is 100% British every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little helps plan/
  • Pack size: 568ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

568ml e / 1 pint

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy276kJ / 66kcal553kJ / 132kcal
Fat3.7g7.4g
Saturates2.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate4.7g9.4g
Sugars4.7g9.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.5g7.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

best milk

5 stars

best milk I have ever had

Very Important in my life

5 stars

Tasty milk. High quality. 5 starts. Would recommend to everyone. Good price, not too expensive, not too cheap. Thank you Tesco, very cool.

Check the dates before you accept

2 stars

Supposed to be good for 6+ days. Got our order on the 7th - best before date was the 9th. This is becoming a common occurrence with Tesco. Ended up giving one back and going elsewhere for fresh milk.

My gripe with the new tags.

5 stars

THE NEW SEAL The changed seal under the cap proves difficult to open at times. The new small tag has proven to be useless about 50% of the time. It has broken off at the edge of the lip - it has torn a strip the width of the tag across the seal - it has torn only half the seal away OK unless the seal is on at an angle making pouring a bit of a disaster if not noticed. There are still cartons of milk being issued with the old style of seal --more to grip onto thus a better chance that the seal will come off when pulled. The contents are as usual --great.

My delivery slot was 6-10pm on 13 May. I ordered t

1 stars

My delivery slot was 6-10pm on 13 May. I ordered three bottles. Expired dates of TWO of THEM are 14 MAY and 15 MAY. UNBELIEVABLE!

Tastes like primary school milk yummyyyyy!!!

5 stars

Tastes like primary school milk yummyyyyy!!!

bring back yesterday's!!

1 stars

These new milk containers do not work nearly as well as the old ones. Milk soured really quickly. Could keep old containers in cool pantry - no problem new ones much more awkward shape for fridge storage but not keeping well in pantry even when in date.

