Tesco Whole Milk 568Ml/1 Pint

best milk
best milk I have ever had
Very Important in my life
Tasty milk. High quality. 5 starts. Would recommend to everyone. Good price, not too expensive, not too cheap. Thank you Tesco, very cool.
Check the dates before you accept
Supposed to be good for 6+ days. Got our order on the 7th - best before date was the 9th. This is becoming a common occurrence with Tesco. Ended up giving one back and going elsewhere for fresh milk.
My gripe with the new tags.
THE NEW SEAL The changed seal under the cap proves difficult to open at times. The new small tag has proven to be useless about 50% of the time. It has broken off at the edge of the lip - it has torn a strip the width of the tag across the seal - it has torn only half the seal away OK unless the seal is on at an angle making pouring a bit of a disaster if not noticed. There are still cartons of milk being issued with the old style of seal --more to grip onto thus a better chance that the seal will come off when pulled. The contents are as usual --great.
My delivery slot was 6-10pm on 13 May. I ordered t
My delivery slot was 6-10pm on 13 May. I ordered three bottles. Expired dates of TWO of THEM are 14 MAY and 15 MAY. UNBELIEVABLE!
Tastes like primary school milk yummyyyyy!!!
bring back yesterday's!!
These new milk containers do not work nearly as well as the old ones. Milk soured really quickly. Could keep old containers in cool pantry - no problem new ones much more awkward shape for fridge storage but not keeping well in pantry even when in date.