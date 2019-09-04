By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cravendale Whole Milk 1 Litre

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.05
£1.05/litre

Product Description

  • Pasteurised, homogenised, standardised, whole, fresh filtered milk.
  • Milk Matters!
  • It nourishes our bodies, it helps us start the day and it makes the perfect cup of tea.
  • At Cravendale we do everything to make milk even better.
  • We use ceramic filters to remove more of the bacteria that turns milk sour. All of this keeps Cravendale wonderfully pure and fresh for twice as long as standard fresh milk without additional heat treatment.
  • You could say it's pretty Marvellous milk.

Arla® is a cooperative owned by dairy farmers for the benefit of dairy farmers.

  • 100% British milk
  • Filtered to be marvellous - stays fresh for 7 days
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store upright in fridgeJust bought: Keep cool at 0-5°C Opened: Fresh for 7 delicious days* Unopened: Stays fresh for 21 days* *Drink the last drop before the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Give us a call on 0845 600 6688 or visit www.milkmatters.co.uk
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)271kJ/65kcal542kJ/130kcal
Fat 3.6g7.2g
Of which saturates 2.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate 4.7g9.4g
Of which sugars 4.7g9.4g
Protein 3.4g6.8g
Salt 0.1g0.2g
Calcium 122mg243mg
-(15.3% RI)(30.4% RI)
RI: Reference Intakes--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Keeps for longer

5 stars

The only milk I can tolerate. Nice flavour and keeps for longer.

Just great!

4 stars

This milk is very good quality, and there is no wastage

