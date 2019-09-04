Cravendale Whole Milk 1 Litre

Keeps for longer
The only milk I can tolerate. Nice flavour and keeps for longer.
Just great!
This milk is very good quality, and there is no wastage
Arla® is a cooperative owned by dairy farmers for the benefit of dairy farmers.
Store upright in fridgeJust bought: Keep cool at 0-5°C Opened: Fresh for 7 delicious days* Unopened: Stays fresh for 21 days* *Drink the last drop before the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.
Made in the UK
Contains 5 servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|271kJ/65kcal
|542kJ/130kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|7.2g
|Of which saturates
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Of which sugars
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Calcium
|122mg
|243mg
|-
|(15.3% RI)
|(30.4% RI)
|RI: Reference Intakes
|-
|-
