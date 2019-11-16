Yeo Valley Organic Whole Milk 2 Litre

The milk was fresh even 1 week after expiry which
The milk was fresh even 1 week after expiry which made us wonder if it is really organic at all? or are there any artificial preservatives in it?
Yeo, my go-to Milk & Butter choice.
Beautiful organic derived and produced with evenly spread throughout creamy milk, not separating watery. A shame YEO /ARLA do not seem to sell 2 litre packs in Tesco any more -aways seem to be only the1.5 litre sized or 2 pint.
The product is brilliant but why can I not buy it in 1 litre containers. So much easier to store in the fridge
Fantastic milk from an independent ethical small company. Sadly none available online ? Full fat , semi and skimmed , are you longer stocking Yeo Valley milk and milk products.
Subtle and rich taste
Very rich and tasty.