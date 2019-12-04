Cravendale Purfiltre Fresh Whole Milk 2 Litre
Offer
Product Description
- Pasteurised, homogenised, standardised, whole, fresh filtered milk
- Milk Matters!
- It nourishes our bodies, it helps us start the day and it makes the perfect cup of tea.
- At Cravendale we do everything to make milk even better. We use ceramic filters to remove more of the bacteria that turns milk sour. All of this keeps Cravendale wonderfully pure and fresh for twice as long as standard fresh milk without additional heat treatment. You could say it's pretty marvellous milk.
Arla® is a cooperative owned by dairy farmers for the benefit of dairy farmers.
- Filtered to be marvellous
- 100% British milk
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Storage
Store upright in fridgeJust bought: Keep cool at 0-5°C Unopened: Stays fresh for 21 days* Opened: Fresh for 7 delicious days* Finished! *Drink the last drop before the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Give us a call on 0845 600 6688 or visit www.milkmatters.co.uk
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|271kJ/65kcal
|542kJ/130kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|7.2g
|Of which saturates
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Of which sugars
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Calcium
|122mg (15.3% RI)
|243mg (30.4% RI)
|RI: Reference Intakes
|-
|-
|Contains 10 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019