Hask Pure Organic Argan Repairing Shine Hair Oil 59Ml

4.6(942)
£5.00

£8.48/100ml

HASK PURE ORG ARGAN RPAIRNG SH HAIR OIL 59ML
HASK Argan Oil Repairing Hair Oil strengthens & restores. This lightweight, alcohol-free hair oil absorbs instantly to provide frizz-free shine without leaving an oily residue. The Argan oil is rich in essential fatty acids & penetrates hair to restore shine & provide soft, silky results in dry, damaged hair. The lively scent will refresh & uplift your senses.
HASK delivers safe & healthy products to consumers. Our mission is to create high quality hair care that’s carefully sourced, tested for efficacy & formulated without the bad stuff (including: Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, Gluten and Aluminium Starch). There are no questionable or controversial ingredients in our products. The HASK Clean Beauty seal indicates that our products are free of ingredients & chemicals many beauty industry organisations recommend against using, often referred to as the Banned Ingredient List. Our formulas adhere to the standards established by California under Proposition 65 & by the European Union.
Green DotPlease recycle
Strengthens & restores dry, damaged hairLeaves frizz-free shine without oily residueColour Safe FormulaFree of: sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten & drying alcoholCruelty Free (Leaping Bunny Certified)
Pack size: 59ML

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Keratin Amino Acids, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Tocopherol, Aqua/Water/Eau, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Benzophenone-3, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (Yellow 11), CI 26100 (Red 17), Contains Benzophenone-3

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

59ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Can be used on both wet and dry hair to create a silky, smooth finish. Apply a coin-sized amount evenly throughout hair, avoiding the root area. Style as desired. For best results, use the Hask Argan Oil collection.

