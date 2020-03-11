L'oreal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Masque Serum 300Ml
Product Description
- Elvive Colour Protect Masque Serum
- Elvive Colour Protect Masque with Concentrated Nourishment and UVA/UVB Filters, is enriched with a Colour Protecting Elixir for intense care in a rich, creamy texture.
- 1. The Colour Protecting Elixir helps protect radiance of coloured hair.
- 2. Concentrated nourishment transforms the look of the hair, it feels silky to touch.
- 3. Helps protect coloured hair from external aggressions.
- Proven results
- Colour is 5x more radiant*
- *Instrumental Test
- 5x more colour radiance protection
- Colour protecting elixir + UVA/UVB filters
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Oleth-10, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylparaben, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Camphor Benzalkonium Methosulfate, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Geraniol, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Methylparaben, Cetrimonium Chloride, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- For best results, use after Colour Protect Shampoo. Squeeze out excess moisture and apply, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Leave in for 2-3 minutes. Rinses out easily.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
300ml ℮
