L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Overnight Hydrating Cream 200ml

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Overnight Hydrating Cream 200ml
Have you ever imagined deeply hydrating your hair while you sleep? Night-time is the best moment to care for your hair. It can continuously benefit from the treatment away from external aggressors. Inspired by skincare, Elvive Overnight Hydrating Cream offers an 8% Hyaluronic Acid Care System to instantly boost hair with deep hydration and 4x more softness¹ overnight. Wake up to hair that is more manageable and full of bounce. Pillow-transfer friendly, no weigh down, no need to rinse. Ready for the day!Effective on all hair types, ranging from thin, fine to thick, curly textures. Scientifically designed for dry, damaged, and dehydrated hair.The tube is recyclable.¹Instrumental test
4x more softness and deep hydrationFull of bounceMore manageableNo Weigh DownPillow-transfer friendly
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply on lengths and ends and leave overnight without rinsing.

