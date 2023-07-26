L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water Liquid Conditioner 200Ml

Discover Wonder Water by L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths, a game-changing new hair treatment that visibly transforms lengths in just 8 seconds. Hair is 10x smoother**, with glassy shine and a silky touch. Wonder Water is a breakthrough damaged hair treatment, in a rinse-out liquid conditioner formula that's powered by Lamellar Water Technology. Moisturising agents and amino acids target dry, damaged areas of hair, forming thin layers called Lamella to smooth hair's surface instantly transforming lengths for silkier, shinier and healthier-looking hair. Wonder Water is effective on multiple hair types from fine to curly and this damaged hair treatment is also ideal for dry or frizzy long hair. Wonder Water's silicone free, water-based formula has a weightless-feel even on hair that's ultra-fine. It doesn't just work, it works wonders! For best results use Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water after Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo for long hair, follow with Dream Lengths Conditioner if needed. Then blow-dry for ultimate shine! *Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1 **Instrumental test.

L'Oreal Paris Elvive, the UKs No1 haircare brand* Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Frizz Killer Serum

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

1239802 C, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Alcohol, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Tocopherol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Arginine PCA, Behentrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, (F.I.L. C263130/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage