Marketplace.
image 1 of Delhicious Rich Roots Strengthen & Moisturise Shampoo- Superfood Amla & Rosemary Oil

Delhicious Rich Roots Strengthen & Moisturise Shampoo- Superfood Amla & Rosemary Oil

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Delhicious

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Delhicious Rich Roots Strengthen & Moisturise Shampoo- Superfood Amla & Rosemary Oil
Unlock your hair's full potential with the game changing Rich Roots Strengthen and Moisturise Shampoo.99% naturally derived ingredientsMade with powerful Indian superfoods and herbs such as Amla berry, Indian Soap nut and ShikakaiNourishing Argan and Rosemary oils moisturise and strengthenGentle SLS free formula cleanses without stripping your hair of its natural oilsDull, dry, lifeless hair is a thing of the past with this transformative shampoo. These ancient Ayurvedic ingredients work to deeply nourish your scalp and strands, promoting stronger, healthier hair growth from root to tip. Argan and rosemary oils seal in moisture, leaving your hair soft, shiny and full of bounce.Whether your goal is to grow long lush locks or simply breathe new life into your current style, this shampoo is your ultimate hair-reviving solution. It is also perfect for anyone struggling with dry, brittle and thinning hair as it addresses the root causes of hair loss and breakage, helping you achieve your healthiest, most nourished hair yet.Suitable for all hair types including for coloured/treated hair.PH balanced and 99% naturally derived.Free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrance, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs as well as Artificial Colour.
99% naturally derived Indian superfood shampooHelps to reduce hair fall, strengthen and nourish the scalp and add shine
Sold by Delhicious (Delhicious Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here