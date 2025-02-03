Delhicious Rich Roots Strengthen & Moisturise Shampoo- Superfood Amla & Rosemary Oil

Unlock your hair's full potential with the game changing Rich Roots Strengthen and Moisturise Shampoo. 99% naturally derived ingredients Made with powerful Indian superfoods and herbs such as Amla berry, Indian Soap nut and Shikakai Nourishing Argan and Rosemary oils moisturise and strengthen Gentle SLS free formula cleanses without stripping your hair of its natural oils Dull, dry, lifeless hair is a thing of the past with this transformative shampoo. These ancient Ayurvedic ingredients work to deeply nourish your scalp and strands, promoting stronger, healthier hair growth from root to tip. Argan and rosemary oils seal in moisture, leaving your hair soft, shiny and full of bounce. Whether your goal is to grow long lush locks or simply breathe new life into your current style, this shampoo is your ultimate hair-reviving solution. It is also perfect for anyone struggling with dry, brittle and thinning hair as it addresses the root causes of hair loss and breakage, helping you achieve your healthiest, most nourished hair yet. Suitable for all hair types including for coloured/treated hair. PH balanced and 99% naturally derived. Free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrance, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs as well as Artificial Colour.

99% naturally derived Indian superfood shampoo Helps to reduce hair fall, strengthen and nourish the scalp and add shine

Sold by Delhicious (Delhicious Ltd)