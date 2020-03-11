L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Hair Oil 100Ml

I love this Extraordinary Hair range! Especially i
I love this Extraordinary Hair range! Especially in winter months, I find my hair drying out even without excessive heat added to it. This has been a very welcome addition to my hair care. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hair dye! Really easy to use at home and the effects are great. The colour looked natural and lasted a very long time (it didn't wash out with time) so it remained shiny and vibrant. Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
oh wow! I couldn't ask for a better hair oil, the scent it so luxurious, reminds me of a tropical spa. love the heat protection, I have tried this on thick hair and fine hair, works lovely to prime hair before I start blowdrying then to smooth the curls into a salon worthy finish. perfect. well done loreal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I received this to try and it’s only downside was the scent. I applied it to wet hair immediately after washing with the shampoo and conditioner in the range to my mid length and ends and it left my hair feeling silky and hydrated after blow drying. Be careful not to apply too much though if you have fine hair as it can leave it looking greasy and definitely avoid your roots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This oil smells amazing, and it does wonders on my hair, initially I thought it looked greasy but my hair soaks up the oil so well and it makes my hair look amazing. The packaging is so sleek too, feels, looks and smells high end, I would definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hair oil feels and smells amazing! I have naturally curly hair that has a tendency to go frizzy so I normally have to use something to smoothe it. This does the job brilliantly. Leaves my hair feeling silky and nourished and curls look more defined. Wouldn't be without it now - luckily the size of the bottle will last me a long while! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really enjoyed using this oil - just as good as far more expensive offerings and smells lovely! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using this oil with every wash for the last few weeks and it's doing wonders for my hair. I've never used .oil for my haircare before. Brilliant product, has given my dry hair a new lease of life, always looks so shiny and silky! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for my hair type made my greasy and had to wash in between washes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hair oil smells lovely and applies beautifully to my hair to keep it in place all day, doesn’t make hair greasy, a little bit of product goes a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]