By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Hair Oil 100Ml

4.5(137)Write a review
L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Hair Oil 100Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Extraordinary Oil
  • Elvive Extraordinary Oil is a hair care product designed for use by all hair types. Enriched with a precious blend of 6 flower extracts the non-greasy feel formula leaves hair looking soft, shiny and weightless. Ultra versatile: Use before shampooing, before styling or as a finishing touch for a perfect hair day.
  • Precious blend of 6 flower extracts
  • All hair types
  • Sublime hair enhancer
  • Versatile use
  • Sumptuous softness
  • Luxurious shine
  • Weightless touch
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Chamomilla Recutita Extract / Matricaria Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Nelumbium Speciosum Extract / Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Cinnamal, Linalool, Linum Usitatissimum Flower Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Versatile Use - Weightless Touch
  • Rub 2 precious drops between the palms of your hands. Apply evenly through the lengths and ends of wet or dry hair. Before shampoo for luxurious nourishment; before styling to protect and transform your hair; as a finishing touch for sumptuous softness and luxurious colour.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.loreal-paris.co.uk

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

137 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this Extraordinary Hair range! Especially i

5 stars

I love this Extraordinary Hair range! Especially in winter months, I find my hair drying out even without excessive heat added to it. This has been a very welcome addition to my hair care. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair dye! Really easy to use at home and the

5 stars

Great hair dye! Really easy to use at home and the effects are great. The colour looked natural and lasted a very long time (it didn't wash out with time) so it remained shiny and vibrant. Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

oh wow! I couldn't ask for a better hair oil, the

4 stars

oh wow! I couldn't ask for a better hair oil, the scent it so luxurious, reminds me of a tropical spa. love the heat protection, I have tried this on thick hair and fine hair, works lovely to prime hair before I start blowdrying then to smooth the curls into a salon worthy finish. perfect. well done loreal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I received this to try and it’s only downside was

4 stars

I received this to try and it’s only downside was the scent. I applied it to wet hair immediately after washing with the shampoo and conditioner in the range to my mid length and ends and it left my hair feeling silky and hydrated after blow drying. Be careful not to apply too much though if you have fine hair as it can leave it looking greasy and definitely avoid your roots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This oil smells amazing, and it does wonders on my

5 stars

This oil smells amazing, and it does wonders on my hair, initially I thought it looked greasy but my hair soaks up the oil so well and it makes my hair look amazing. The packaging is so sleek too, feels, looks and smells high end, I would definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair oil feels and smells amazing! I have nat

5 stars

This hair oil feels and smells amazing! I have naturally curly hair that has a tendency to go frizzy so I normally have to use something to smoothe it. This does the job brilliantly. Leaves my hair feeling silky and nourished and curls look more defined. Wouldn't be without it now - luckily the size of the bottle will last me a long while! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really enjoyed using this oil - just as good as fa

4 stars

Really enjoyed using this oil - just as good as far more expensive offerings and smells lovely! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using this oil with every wash for the

5 stars

I have been using this oil with every wash for the last few weeks and it's doing wonders for my hair. I've never used .oil for my haircare before. Brilliant product, has given my dry hair a new lease of life, always looks so shiny and silky! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for my hair type made my greasy and had to was

3 stars

Not for my hair type made my greasy and had to wash in between washes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair oil smells lovely and applies beautifull

5 stars

This hair oil smells lovely and applies beautifully to my hair to keep it in place all day, doesn’t make hair greasy, a little bit of product goes a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 137 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Masque 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Stylista The Sleek Hair Serum 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coloured Hair 100Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Hair Oil Frizzy Hair 150 Ml

£ 6.50
£4.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here