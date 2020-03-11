L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Mask 300Ml

Helps my hair stay feeling healthy and super shiny
Helps my hair stay feeling healthy and super shiny! Live the whole range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So far, the mask has had wonderful results for me! Leaves your hair feeling silky smooth after use too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This mask is great for when you want to give your hair some TLC, hairs feels so soft after, the only thing is my hair was a little static after drying [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love the new Dream Lengths collection! I've bought the 4 products and my hair looks great - super detangled and shiny. I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A great product for your hair when you need something a bit more moisturising. Works a treat. Great texture and smells amazing. Left my hair silky smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It is truly excellent! Love using this for a bit of me-time and TLC on the locks. It tames your hair in addition to moisturising it- whilst smelling luscious. This should be used regularly, and the difference in your hair will be seen. L'oreal never fail to deliver high quality in all their products- and this is no exception. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I do like to use treatments and masks on my hair, I swim and use saunas alot so find my hair dries out quickly. I used this mask after using my regular shampoo, my hair felt softer from the moment I washed it out, after towel drying my hair I couldn't believe the different one use made. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A nice alternative to my usual hair mask, it moisturised my hair well, and smelt lovely! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]