L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Mask 300Ml

4.5(138)Write a review
L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Mask 300Ml
£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Mask
  • Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths?
  • Help rescue locks that feel damaged with our saviour hair mask. Enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil.
  • The formula reinforces* the hair and helps leave it feeling nourished and looking shiny.
  • *Instrumental test after 5 applications of Dream Lengths Shampoo and Mask on bleached hair
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
  • Rich, nourishing formula
  • Reinforces hair and helps leave it feeling nourished and shiny
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

1199525, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C213096/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Squeeze out excess moisture from the hair and apply, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Leave for 2-3 minutes, then rinse.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml

138 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Helps my hair stay feeling healthy and super shiny

5 stars

Helps my hair stay feeling healthy and super shiny! Live the whole range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So far, the mask has had wonderful results for me!

5 stars

So far, the mask has had wonderful results for me! Leaves your hair feeling silky smooth after use too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This mask is great for when you want to give your

4 stars

This mask is great for when you want to give your hair some TLC, hairs feels so soft after, the only thing is my hair was a little static after drying [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the new Dream Lengths collection! I've boug

5 stars

I love the new Dream Lengths collection! I've bought the 4 products and my hair looks great - super detangled and shiny. I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great product for your hair when you need someth

4 stars

A great product for your hair when you need something a bit more moisturising. Works a treat. Great texture and smells amazing. Left my hair silky smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It doe

5 stars

Great new range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt great after month using the whole range, my hair length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It is truly excellent! Love using this for a bit o

5 stars

It is truly excellent! Love using this for a bit of me-time and TLC on the locks. It tames your hair in addition to moisturising it- whilst smelling luscious. This should be used regularly, and the difference in your hair will be seen. L'oreal never fail to deliver high quality in all their products- and this is no exception. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this range. I have found my hair is more mo

5 stars

I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I do like to use treatments and masks on my hair,

5 stars

I do like to use treatments and masks on my hair, I swim and use saunas alot so find my hair dries out quickly. I used this mask after using my regular shampoo, my hair felt softer from the moment I washed it out, after towel drying my hair I couldn't believe the different one use made. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A nice alternative to my usual hair mask, it moist

4 stars

A nice alternative to my usual hair mask, it moisturised my hair well, and smelt lovely! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 138 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

