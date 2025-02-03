PraNaturals Cold Pressed Castor Oil 500ml

Cold pressed from castor oil seeds – Castor oil is a vegan-friendly vegetable oil obtained by pressing the seeds of the Ricinus Communis plant. The Cold-Pressing method ensures maximum results and effectiveness, as the cold temperature will not break down the nutritional content and weaken the aroma and components. It is 100% natural, and pure meaning its properties remain unharmed during extraction. Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties – The main component of castor oil is ricinoleic acid, a type of fatty acid shown to possess anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties found in castor oil can assist with scalp infections that lead to hair problems like baldness, dandruff, and head sores. Stimulates hair growth – The Ricinoleic Acid anti-inflammatory properties balance and promote a healthy scalp, improving blood flow and circulation. When applied to hair, it smoothes out split ends. It also promotes longer, thicker, and stronger hair and works as a conditioner for maximum hair growth. This oil can also be used for facial hair like beards, eyelashes, and eyebrows. Promotes smooth skin – Castor oil penetrates deep into the skin and helps to stimulate the production of Collagen and Elastin. Both Collagen and Elastin soften and hydrate the skin, which can delay the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. This is why you will find Castor oil used as an ingredient in many wrinkle treatment and anti-aging skin preparations. The fatty acids also promote the regeneration of skin tissue, improving the skin texture to reduce the development of stretch marks. Rich in Omega-6 and Omega-9 – Castor oil is rich in essential unsaturated essential fatty acids including omega-6 and omega-9. These fatty acids are not found in high concentrations in many other natural products. It is high in ricinoleic, a unique fatty acid that mediates most of castor oil’s beneficial effects in the body. This allows it to have additional benefits to assist with joint health, sores, and infections.

Sold by HSNF LIMITED