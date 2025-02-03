Delhicious Rich Roots Repair & Shine Conditioner- Superfood Amla & Rosemary Oil

Unleash the power of nature's best-kept hair secrets with our Rich Roots Repair & Shine Conditioner. Formulated with a potent blend of Indian Amla, Rosemary oil, Shea butter and Argan oil, this luxurious conditioner deeply nourishes, strengthens and revitalises even the most damaged, lifeless hair. 99% naturally derived ingredients Infused with nourishing Amla Berry, shine-boosting Shikakai, moisturising Shea Butter and replenishing Argan Oil Deeply conditions and repairs damaged dull hair Boosts shine and manageability for a salon-smooth finish Ideal for all hair types, from fine and fragile to thick and coarse This luxurious conditioner is your secret weapon for hair that's healthy, hydrated and full of life. The powerful blend of natural oils and butters penetrates deep into each strand, delivering intense nourishment. No more frizz, split ends and dullness as your hair regains its youthful radiance and resilience. Whether your tresses need a little TLC or a complete hair revival, the Rich Roots Conditioner is the solution. Suitable for all hair types including for coloured/treated hair. PH balanced and 99% naturally derived. Free from SLS, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic fragrance, DEAs, MEAs, TEAs, GMOs as well as Artificial Colour.

99% naturally derived Indian superfood conditioner Formulated with vitamin-rich plant-based oils to nourish and condition dry, damaged hair Helps to replenish moisture, strengthen dry, brittle hair and add shine

Sold by Delhicious (Delhicious Ltd)