We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Electrical
Lightbulbs
Spotlights
Spotlights
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Spotlights
(9)
3 Brands
Filter by
Supplier
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Home
(4)
Filter by
Philips
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Calex Smart Spotlight Rgb 2 Pack Gu10
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
£
20.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Calex Smart Spotlight Rgb 2 Pack Gu10
Add
add Calex Smart Spotlight Rgb 2 Pack Gu10 to basket
Philips 50W Gu10 Warm White
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Philips 50W Gu10 Warm White
Add
add Philips 50W Gu10 Warm White to basket
Philips Led Gu10 35W 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
£
6.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Philips Led Gu10 35W 2 Pack
Add
add Philips Led Gu10 35W 2 Pack to basket
Philips Led Gu10 50W Dimmable
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Philips Led Gu10 50W Dimmable
Add
add Philips Led Gu10 50W Dimmable to basket
Phillips Led Gu10 35W Dimmable
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Phillips Led Gu10 35W Dimmable
Add
add Phillips Led Gu10 35W Dimmable to basket
Tesco Led 50W Gu10 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
4.00
£
1.34
/each
Add Tesco Led 50W Gu10 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Led 50W Gu10 3 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Led 50W Gu5.3 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
GU5.3 lightbulbs
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco Led 50W Gu5.3 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Led 50W Gu5.3 2 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Led 35W Gu5.3 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
GU5.3 lightbulbs
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
5.00
£
2.50
/each
Add Tesco Led 35W Gu5.3 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Led 35W Gu5.3 2 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Led 35W Gu10 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
GU10 lightbulbs
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
4.00
£
1.34
/each
Add Tesco Led 35W Gu10 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Led 35W Gu10 3 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(9)
Electrical
(9)
Lightbulbs
(9)
Spotlights
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Supplier
(4)
Tesco Home
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close