Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Brass

BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Brass

No ratings yet

Write a review

£36.00

£36.00/each

Sold and sent by BHS

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Brass
Add a touch of luxury to your space with the Faina Adjustable Triple Squared Spot Light in Gold, a sophisticated fixture that exudes elegance and charm. Crafted with adjustable spotlights, this light fixture not only illuminates your room with a warm and inviting glow but also adds a touch of glamour to your interior décor, making it perfect for enhancing the ambiance of dining areas, lounges, or entryways.
3 adjustable spotlights for directed lightChic gold finishEnergy-efficient LED technology
Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here