BHS Nate LED Fixed Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Copper

Energy rating E

£21.00

£21.00/each

Stylish minimalist lighting designs with the Nate Circular Fire Rated Spot Light, featuring colour temperature changing technology. This recessed spotlight comes in an antique copper finish for an industrial aesthetic and has an IP65 rating for water resistance. Height: 6.5cm, Diameter: 8.7cm, Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.
Energy-efficient LED technologyIndustrial chrome finishIP65 rated to ensure water resistance

