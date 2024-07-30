Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silver
image 1 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silverimage 2 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silverimage 3 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silverimage 4 of BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silver

BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.00

£36.00/each

BHS Faina 3 Light Adjustable Triple Recessed Spotlight, Silver
Modern lighting styles for your home with the Faina Triple Squared Spot Light, finished in silver for a contemporary appearance. These downlights feature a rectangular design and are tiltable, meaning that they are ideal in the kitchen as you can adjust them to shine on your countertops.
Energy-efficient LED technologyAdjustable spotlights for specific task lightingSleek silver finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here