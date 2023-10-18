Tesco Led Gu10 35W 6 Pack Cool White

Bulbs should not be disposed of with household waste. Please dispose of at municipal recycling centres.

Supplied in a pack of 6, these Tesco LED spotlight bulbs put out up to 230 lumens of cool white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a GU10 fitting.

Supplied in a pack of 6, these Tesco LED spotlight bulbs put out up to 230 lumens of cool white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a GU10 fitting. Lighting Technology: LED Bulb Type: Sportlight Cap Fitting: GU10 Dimmable: No Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 230lm Voltage Rating (V): 240V Input Power (Watts): 2.4W Equivalent Power (Watts): 35W Energy Efficiency Label (EEL): E kWh per 1000hr life: 3kWh Colour Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Colour Temperature - 4000k Light Colour: Cool White Rated Beam Angle: 36° Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000

