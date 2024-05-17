image 1 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Black
image 1 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Blackimage 2 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Blackimage 3 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Blackimage 4 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Blackimage 5 of BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Black

BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
Energy rating E
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS 3 x Ruva LED Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Black
The Ruva 3 Pack Circular Fire Rated Spot Light gives your practical, directional illumination of your room without invading any of your space. While the black finish brings a contemporary aesthetic to any home. Height: 3cm, Diameter: 8.7cm, Bulb: 5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.
3 pack of adjustable spotlightsIP65 rated to ensure water resistanceLuxurious satin black finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here