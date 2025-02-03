BHS Nate LED Fixed Fire Rated IP65 Recessed Spotlight, Nickel

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Illuminate your space with the sleek elegance of our Nate Circular Fire Rated Spot Light in Satin Nickel. Designed for both style and safety, this spotlight is IP65 rated while adding a touch of sophistication to any room.

Illuminate your space with the sleek elegance of our Nate Circular Fire Rated Spot Light in Satin Nickel. Designed for both style and safety, this spotlight is IP65 rated while adding a touch of sophistication to any room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.