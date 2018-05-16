We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Meat & Poultry
Chicken
Back to Meat & Poultry
Chicken
Showing
1 to 13
of
13 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
2 Categories
Filter by
Frozen Chicken
Breast
(8)
Filter by
Frozen Chicken
Thighs, Drumsticks & Wings
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(10)
Filter by
Butchers
Choice
(3)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Low sugar
(9)
Filter by
Sugar free
(9)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
Low fat
(4)
Filter by
Paleo
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Chicken Thighs, Drumsticks & Wings
shelf
£4.50
£3.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 1.5Kg