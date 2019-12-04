Tesco Boneless Chicken Thighs 500G

GREAT VALUE WORTH EVERY PENNY
NORMALY BUY THE READY COOKED THIGHS BUT THIS TIME I WAS FEELING ENERGETIC AND DECIDED TO EXERSISE MY NOT INCONSIDERATE COOKING SKILLS,. NO PROBLEMS TO OVERCOME, THANK GOODNESS FOR AIR FRYERS.
Tasty, healthy option.
These are great when you want to eat healthily. Keep for ages in the freezer. No skin to remove, no bone to remove. Really useful on slimming world and you can stretch to last a few meals depending on appetite.
Photo error looks as if more then 4 was in bag ab
Photo error looks as if more then 4 was in bag about 500g. Product was fine.