Tesco Boneless Chicken Thighs 500G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Boneless Chicken Thighs 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy746kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen skinless and boneless chicken thighs.
  • Specially selected for tenderness and flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines below. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35-40
From defrost: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40mins Remove all packaging. Brush thigh fillets with a little oil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 35-40 minutes. Turn frequently.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 40-45
From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40-45 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Brush thigh fillets with a little oil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Turn frequently.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using chicken from Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy597kJ / 143kcal746kJ / 178kcal
Fat7.5g9.4g
Saturates2.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g23.5g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

GREAT VALUE WORTH EVERY PENNY

4 stars

NORMALY BUY THE READY COOKED THIGHS BUT THIS TIME I WAS FEELING ENERGETIC AND DECIDED TO EXERSISE MY NOT INCONSIDERATE COOKING SKILLS,. NO PROBLEMS TO OVERCOME, THANK GOODNESS FOR AIR FRYERS.

Tasty, healthy option.

5 stars

These are great when you want to eat healthily. Keep for ages in the freezer. No skin to remove, no bone to remove. Really useful on slimming world and you can stretch to last a few meals depending on appetite.

Photo error looks as if more then 4 was in bag ab

1 stars

Photo error looks as if more then 4 was in bag about 500g. Product was fine.

