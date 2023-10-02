We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1.5kg

Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1.5kg

£4.00

£2.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical chicken thigh
Energy
961kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ / 218kcal

Frozen Class A skin-on chicken thighs.
100% BRITISH CHICKEN Class A thighs, prepared with skin on for extra flavour
Pack size: 1.5KG

Produce of

Origin the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Net Contents

1kg e

