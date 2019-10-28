Tesco Chicken Breast Joint 800G

better than the one with stuffing
had the one with the stuffing and was very disappointed. This one far superior. Lasts two days for 2 people.So good value
Amazing if you season!
These can taste really amazing if you still season as you would a fresh chicken! Without added seasoning, it will be bland, but with it can be beautiful. I always butter the frozen chicken and season well (parsley, garlic, black pepper, salt, Rosemary and thyme) and cook for 3 hours. The skin always comes out perfect and you can really taste the flavours. If you want a crispy chicken breast, do not cover with tin foil. For a more moist, easily tear apart chicken, cook with a tin foil covering. Hope this helps!
Excellent Chicken Breast Joint
You cant beat one of these Chicken Breat Joints. They are tender, tasty and such great value.
Much too salty. Used for dinner as main course. Will never buy again.
Extremely salty
Looked very nice, easy to cook, but much too salty- would not buy again