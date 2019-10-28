By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Breast Joint 800G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Breast Joint 800G
£ 4.35
£5.44/kg
1/5 of a joint
  • Energy617kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless Chicken Breast Joint with added Water and Butter basting.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Chicken breast joint, basted for succulence
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 2hrs 10 mins
  • Succulent & tender
  • Boneless chicken breast joint basted in butter for succulence
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (90%), Water, Butteroil (Milk) (1%), Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important : If food has thawed do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover with tin foil and place foil on a baking sheet. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 20 minutes. Remove foil cover and cook for a further 40 minutes. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 2 hrs
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary, using chicken from Hungary

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a joint (128g)
Energy482kJ / 115kcal617kJ / 147kcal
Fat3.7g4.7g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.8g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein19.4g24.8g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

better than the one with stuffing

4 stars

had the one with the stuffing and was very disappointed. This one far superior. Lasts two days for 2 people.So good value

Amazing if you season!

5 stars

These can taste really amazing if you still season as you would a fresh chicken! Without added seasoning, it will be bland, but with it can be beautiful. I always butter the frozen chicken and season well (parsley, garlic, black pepper, salt, Rosemary and thyme) and cook for 3 hours. The skin always comes out perfect and you can really taste the flavours. If you want a crispy chicken breast, do not cover with tin foil. For a more moist, easily tear apart chicken, cook with a tin foil covering. Hope this helps!

Excellent Chicken Breast Joint

5 stars

You cant beat one of these Chicken Breat Joints. They are tender, tasty and such great value.

Much too salty. Used for dinner as main course. Wi

2 stars

Much too salty. Used for dinner as main course. Will never buy again.

Extremely salty

2 stars

Looked very nice, easy to cook, but much too salty- would not buy again

