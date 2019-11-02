By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Breast Fillet 1Kg

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Breast Fillet 1Kg
£ 5.50
£5.50/kg
One chicken breast portion
  • Energy516kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen skinless chicken breast portions with added water.
  • Tender & succulent specially selected for a naturally lean and tender cut
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (90%), Water, Maltose, Salt.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35-40mins
From defrost: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes. Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 15-20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 50 mins
For best results oven cook from frozen. From frozen: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes. Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: medium 30-35mins From defrost: medium 25-30mins Brush fillets with a little oil and place under a pre-heated grill for 30-35 minutes (from frozen)/25-30 minutes (from defrost). Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using chicken from Germany

Number of uses

7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

1kg e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken breast portion (95)
Energy543kJ / 128kcal516kJ / 122kcal
Fat2.0g1.9g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein27.1g25.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 720g.--

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Avoid - they shrink when cooking no doubt to the f

1 stars

Avoid - they shrink when cooking no doubt to the fact they are pumped full ofwater

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

A lot of water

3 stars

Shrinks a lot

no they are discusting full of water even the dog

1 stars

no they are discusting full of water even the dog would not eat it rubbish

90% breast 10% water NOT 100% chicken

1 stars

this is not 100% chicken breast its actually 90% breast and 10% water

TASTES LIKE CHICKEN USED TO!

5 stars

I ABSULUTELY LOVE THIS! IT'S GREAT FOR STIR-FRIES AND ROASTING. THE BEST CHICKEN I'VE HAD FOR A LONG TIME. IT TASTES LIKE CHICKEN USED TO YEARS AGO.

No added water in these, they're terrific.

5 stars

Please don't stop selling this, Tesco! I prefer these to the Butcher's Choice breast fillets - these are the best, there's no added water. They are thin and can be cooked from frozen, or defrosted really quickly. My choice, love them.

Chicken curry, pasta, salad, wraps etc..

5 stars

I always have a pack of these in the freezer. These are larger and have less additives and more protein content than the cheaper frozen fillets on here. Very good poached from frozen then add to any curry or whatever's cooking for a convenient bit of protein.

