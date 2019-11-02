Tesco Chicken Breast Fillet 1Kg

Avoid - they shrink when cooking no doubt to the f
Avoid - they shrink when cooking no doubt to the fact they are pumped full ofwater
Good quality
A lot of water
Shrinks a lot
no they are discusting full of water even the dog would not eat it rubbish
this is not 100% chicken breast its actually 90% breast and 10% water
I ABSULUTELY LOVE THIS! IT'S GREAT FOR STIR-FRIES AND ROASTING. THE BEST CHICKEN I'VE HAD FOR A LONG TIME. IT TASTES LIKE CHICKEN USED TO YEARS AGO.
No added water in these, they're terrific.
Please don't stop selling this, Tesco! I prefer these to the Butcher's Choice breast fillets - these are the best, there's no added water. They are thin and can be cooked from frozen, or defrosted really quickly. My choice, love them.
Chicken curry, pasta, salad, wraps etc..
I always have a pack of these in the freezer. These are larger and have less additives and more protein content than the cheaper frozen fillets on here. Very good poached from frozen then add to any curry or whatever's cooking for a convenient bit of protein.