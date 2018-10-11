By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 1.5Kg

Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 1.5Kg
£ 3.00
£2.00/kg
One typical chicken drumstick
  • Energy339kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A skin-on chicken drumsticks.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • 100% BRITISH CHICKEN Class A drumsticks prepared with skin on for extra flavour
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • 100% British chicken
  • Class A drumsticks prepared with skin on for extra flavour
  • Cook from frozen 50 mins
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place chicken drumsticks on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 - 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken drumstick (68g)
Energy499kJ / 119kcal339kJ / 81kcal
Fat4.7g3.2g
Saturates1.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein18.6g12.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 10 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Great value

5 stars

Good quality & quantity. A versatile item to have as a stand-by.

