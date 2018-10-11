Tesco Chicken Drumsticks 1.5Kg

Great value
Good quality & quantity. A versatile item to have as a stand-by.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 119kcal
For best results cook from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place chicken drumsticks on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains approx. 10 servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
1.5kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken drumstick (68g)
|Energy
|499kJ / 119kcal
|339kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|18.6g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains approx. 10 servings.
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
