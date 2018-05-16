We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Fish & Seafood
Fish Fingers & Fish Cakes
Frozen Fish Cakes
Back to Fish Fingers & Fish Cakes
Frozen Fish Cakes
Showing
1 to 7
of
7 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Fish
Cakes
(7)
4 Brands
Filter by
Youngs
(4)
Filter by
Birds Eye
(1)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(1)
Filter by
Sugar free
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Youngs Gastro 2 Smoked Haddock Chunky Fish Cakes 270G
Write a review
£3.95
£14.63/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Youngs Gastro 2 Smoked Haddock Chunky Fish Cakes 270G
Add
Youngs Gastro Cod Parmesan Parsley 2 F/Cakes 270G
Write a review
£3.95
£14.63/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Youngs Gastro Cod Parmesan Parsley 2 F/Cakes 270G
Add
Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 340G
Write a review
£2.75
£8.09/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 340G
Add
Hearty Food Co 10 Cod Fishcakes 500G
Write a review
£1.89
£3.78/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Hearty Food Co 10 Cod Fishcakes 500G
Add
Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price