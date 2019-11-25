By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198G

2.5(10)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198G
£ 1.10
£5.56/kg
Per 2 cod cakes (99g) grilled provides:
  • Energy747kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cod fish cakes coated in crunchy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • A message from your captain
  • Aah, happy faces around the dinner table. That's what I like to see. So when you're looking for something simple & tasty, why not serve delicious Cod fish cakes covered in golden breadcrumbs. Tasty any day of the week, try them with a light green salad. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Pack size: 0.198kg

Information

Ingredients

Minced Cod (Fish) (45%), Water, Potato, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sugar, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Paprika), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Tastiest when Grilled Straight from the Freezer.
1. Preheat grill to Medium then...
2. Cook for 15-20 minutes.
Turn over occasionally until...
3. Crispy and golden. Serve with your favourite sides.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, oven bake.
1. Preheat oven to 210ºC, Fan 210ºC, Gas Mark 8 then...
2. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven 20 minutes. Turn over halfway through cooking until...
3. Crispy and golden. Serve with your favourite sides.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

198g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Cod Cakes (99g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ764kJ747kJ
- kcal182kcal178kcal
Fat 8.5g8.5g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate 15.0g15.0g
- of which Sugars 0.6g0.6g
Fibre 0.9g0.9g
Protein 11.0g10.0g
Salt 0.84g0.83g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Bread Crumbs with a hint of Fish ? Or maybe not. A

1 stars

Bread Crumbs with a hint of Fish ? Or maybe not. A near empty shell of Breadcrumbs with a tiny blob of Watery Slop of unknown origin! An absolute Scam! I suggest you eat the cardboard box instead. Probably more taste and better for you?

Best fish cakes

5 stars

Great quality fish cakes. Easy and quick to cook.

poor quality awful value for money

1 stars

poor quality awful value for money

Poor quality ingredients

1 stars

Used to buy these regularly and enjoyed them. However I bought these last week and noticed they tasted different and edged up with a decidedly dodgy tummy for 2 days. I bought them again this week from a different store and they were awful. I'm sure there was no cod but a cheaper cut of fish combined with runny potato !! Again I have suffered after eating these fish cakes and won't buy them again.

Contaminated with plastic pieces!

1 stars

Appalled to find plastic pieces in my fish cake whilst eating my evening meal. Sharpe pieces of plastic with evidence of a barcode are present.

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty two with chips & mushy peas makes a nice meal

Excellent ratio of fish to potato just right

5 stars

Excellent ratio of fish to potato just right

"Where's the Fish"

1 stars

No taste or smell of fish, sloppy potato crumbed thin round ? "THE FISH CAKE YOU HAVE WHEN YOU HAVE NO FISH" PATHETIC!!!!!!!

Amazing

5 stars

I buy these all the time, good for buffets and for a family meal with salad and a jacket potato.

rubbish

1 stars

tasteless slop covered in bread crumbs no fish flavour either

Usually bought next

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Birds Eye 20 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 560G

£ 3.00
£5.36/kg

Youngs Scampi 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Birds Eye 10 Fish Fingers Omega3 280G

£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here