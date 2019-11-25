Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198G

Bread Crumbs with a hint of Fish ? Or maybe not. A
Bread Crumbs with a hint of Fish ? Or maybe not. A near empty shell of Breadcrumbs with a tiny blob of Watery Slop of unknown origin! An absolute Scam! I suggest you eat the cardboard box instead. Probably more taste and better for you?
Best fish cakes
Great quality fish cakes. Easy and quick to cook.
poor quality awful value for money
Poor quality ingredients
Used to buy these regularly and enjoyed them. However I bought these last week and noticed they tasted different and edged up with a decidedly dodgy tummy for 2 days. I bought them again this week from a different store and they were awful. I'm sure there was no cod but a cheaper cut of fish combined with runny potato !! Again I have suffered after eating these fish cakes and won't buy them again.
Contaminated with plastic pieces!
Appalled to find plastic pieces in my fish cake whilst eating my evening meal. Sharpe pieces of plastic with evidence of a barcode are present.
very tasty
very tasty two with chips & mushy peas makes a nice meal
Excellent ratio of fish to potato just right
"Where's the Fish"
No taste or smell of fish, sloppy potato crumbed thin round ? "THE FISH CAKE YOU HAVE WHEN YOU HAVE NO FISH" PATHETIC!!!!!!!
Amazing
I buy these all the time, good for buffets and for a family meal with salad and a jacket potato.
rubbish
tasteless slop covered in bread crumbs no fish flavour either