Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 340G

£ 2.00
£5.89/kg
One fishcake
  • Energy609kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) mixed with potato and seasoning, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • Cod fillet with delicately seasoned mashed potato in a crisp crumb
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (42%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Onion, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220ºC / Fan 200ºC / Gas 7 30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy717kJ / 171kcal609kJ / 145kcal
Fat5.6g4.8g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate18.4g15.6g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre2.1g1.8g
Protein10.6g9.0g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Quality Fish Cakes

5 stars

Family love these Fishcakes for a quick lunch, nice crunchy coating. Great value product.

