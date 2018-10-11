Tesco 4 Breaded Cod Fishcakes 340G

Quality Fish Cakes
Family love these Fishcakes for a quick lunch, nice crunchy coating. Great value product.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 171kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (42%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Onion, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220ºC / Fan 200ºC / Gas 7 30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
340g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|717kJ / 171kcal
|609kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.6g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
