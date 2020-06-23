By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs 4 Omega 3 Fish Cakes 200G

Youngs 4 Omega 3 Fish Cakes 200G
£ 0.99
£4.95/kg

New

2 fish cakes oven baked contains
  • Energy841kJ 201 kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ

Product Description

  • Minced white fish and minced salmon fish cakes in breadcrumb
  • Fish for life® responsibly sourced
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Visit youngsseafood.co.uk for the full recipe & other tasty dishes!
  • PF3595
  • Recycle
  • Made with white fish & salmon wrapped in golden breadcrumbs
  • Naturally high in omega 3
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Naturally high in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Minced White Fish (28%) (Fish), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Minced Salmon (13%) (Fish), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Seasoning [Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Parsley Extract], Parsley, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Omega 3 Fish Cakes are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat a grill pan on medium heat & remove all packaging
Cook on the base of the grill pan for 15 mins turning occasionally
Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 8
Pre-heat the oven & baking tray. Remove all packaging
Cook in the middle of the oven on the baking tray for 15 mins
Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try?
  • A delicious twist on a burger and serve our omega 3 fish cakes in a bun!

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked contains2 fish cakes oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy876kJ841kJ8400kJ
-209kcal201kcal10%2000kcal
Fat10.3g9.9g14%70g
(of which saturates)1.7g1.6g8%20g
Carbohydrate20.5g19.7g
(of which sugars)0.9g0.9g<1%90g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein8.0g7.7g
Salt0.9g0.9g14%6g
Omega 3 (EPH/DHA)305mg292mg
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

