Youngs 4 Omega 3 Fish Cakes 200G
- Energy841kJ 201 kcal10%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0.9g<1%
- Salt0.9g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ
Product Description
- Minced white fish and minced salmon fish cakes in breadcrumb
- Fish for life® responsibly sourced
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Visit youngsseafood.co.uk for the full recipe & other tasty dishes!
- Recycle
- Made with white fish & salmon wrapped in golden breadcrumbs
- Naturally high in omega 3
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Minced White Fish (28%) (Fish), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Minced Salmon (13%) (Fish), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Seasoning [Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Parsley Extract], Parsley, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below do not re-freeze once defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Omega 3 Fish Cakes are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat a grill pan on medium heat & remove all packaging
Cook on the base of the grill pan for 15 mins turning occasionally
Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!
Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 8
Pre-heat the oven & baking tray. Remove all packaging
Cook in the middle of the oven on the baking tray for 15 mins
Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try?
- A delicious twist on a burger and serve our omega 3 fish cakes in a bun!
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at...0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|2 fish cakes oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|876kJ
|841kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|209kcal
|201kcal
|10%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|9.9g
|14%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.7g
|1.6g
|8%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|19.7g
|(of which sugars)
|0.9g
|0.9g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.0g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|14%
|6g
|Omega 3 (EPH/DHA)
|305mg
|292mg
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
