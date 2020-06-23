Youngs 4 Omega 3 Fish Cakes 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Omega 3 Fish Cakes are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Pre-heat a grill pan on medium heat & remove all packaging

Cook on the base of the grill pan for 15 mins turning occasionally

Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!



Oven cook

Instructions: 230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 8

Pre-heat the oven & baking tray. Remove all packaging

Cook in the middle of the oven on the baking tray for 15 mins

Serve with your favourite sides & Enjoy!

