Search with a list of items 

Youngs 10 Flipper Dippers 250G

1(1)Write a review
Youngs 10 Flipper Dippers 250G
£ 1.49
£5.96/kg
3 flipper dippers grilled contains
  • Energy623 kJ 148 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1g
    5%
  • Sugars1g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ

Product Description

  • Minced White Fish and Potato Fish Shaped Dippers in Breadcrumb
  • 10*
  • * Average count per pack - 10
  • PF3072
  • A natural source of omega 3
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.25kg
  • A natural source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Minced White Fish (44%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Partially Reconstituted Potato, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Flipper Dippers are best grilled straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guideline only.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat the grill pan on a medium heat setting. Remove all packaging. Place product on the base of the grill pan and cook for 8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 14 minutes (fan oven 12 minutes).

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g grilled contains3 flipper dippers grilled contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 875kJ623kJ8400kJ
-208kcal148kcal7%2000kcal
Fat 8.1g5.8g8%70g
(of which saturates) 1.4g1.0g5%20g
Carbohydrate 24.2g17.3g
(of which sugars) 1.4g1.0g1%90g
Fibre 1.4g1.0g
Protein 8.9g6.4g
Salt 0.9g0.6g11%6g
EPA/DHA91mg67mg
Pack contains 3 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what I expected

1 stars

Terrible, doesn't even taste like fish, its all mushy. Aimed at kids because they will eat this rubbish. Avoid at all costs

