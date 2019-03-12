Youngs 10 Flipper Dippers 250G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Flipper Dippers are best grilled straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guideline only.



Grill

Instructions: Pre-heat the grill pan on a medium heat setting. Remove all packaging. Place product on the base of the grill pan and cook for 8 minutes, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.

Pre-heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 14 minutes (fan oven 12 minutes).

