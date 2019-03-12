Youngs 10 Flipper Dippers 250G

Not what I expected
Terrible, doesn't even taste like fish, its all mushy. Aimed at kids because they will eat this rubbish. Avoid at all costs
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ
Minced White Fish (44%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Partially Reconstituted Potato, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Flipper Dippers are best grilled straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guideline only.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat the grill pan on a medium heat setting. Remove all packaging. Place product on the base of the grill pan and cook for 8 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 14 minutes (fan oven 12 minutes).
Pack contains 3 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g grilled contains
|3 flipper dippers grilled contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|875kJ
|623kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|208kcal
|148kcal
|7%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|5.8g
|8%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.4g
|1.0g
|5%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|24.2g
|17.3g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|1.0g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|11%
|6g
|EPA/DHA
|91mg
|67mg
|Pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019