Hearty Food Co 10 Cod Fishcakes 500G

excellent value.
tastes of fish, excellent value. you cant be robbed at this price, i find 3 does me for a meal.
not for me, would suggest for others
not for me, would suggest for others
Frozen fishcakes
I always liked your Tesco value frozen fish cakes which have now sadly gone. Therefore I could not order these again so I tried Hearty Food fishcakes. These were so disappointing. I really did not like Hearty Food fishcakes. They seemed tasteless and too salty ? I will go to a different supermarket for frozen fish cakes in future.
A bit fishy smelling, quite fluffy aka lot of wate
A bit fishy smelling, quite fluffy aka lot of water content until cooked, completely palatable and not bad fish cakes certainly better quality and quantity combined deal than any other brand but, to be honest, wont be buying any frozen fish cakes again, will stay true to my local chippy.
No taste like it.
Occasionally we love to eat a fishcake sandwich. Over years of trial and error we now buy these fishcakes for preference. Unlike many, they taste of fish and not just potato and herbs. Put inside a fluffy white breadcake and with a dash of salt and vinegar, they are utterly delicious.
Tasteless and lacking in seasoning
Disappointed. Was not expecting much cod for the price but these were tasteless, unseasoned potato cakes. Might work served as a vegetable with fish but will not be buying again.