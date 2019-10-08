By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co 10 Cod Fishcakes 500G

3(6)Write a review
2 fish cakes
  • Energy730kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Minced cod (Gadus morhua) blended with partially reconstituted dried potato and parsley.
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Tasty cod and potato generously coated in a crispy crumb.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Minced Cod (Fish) (45%), Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Black Pepper Extract, Parsley Extract.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan200°C/Gas 7 15-18 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Place 2 fish cakes onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 mins. Turn halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen. Place 2 fish cakes on the base of a pre-heated grill pan for approximately 16 mins, turning occasionally. Time: 16 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Adjust times according to your particular oven.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven cooked2 fish cakes (96g**)
Energy760kJ / 181kcal730kJ / 174kcal
Fat7.0g6.7g
Saturates1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate20.3g19.4g
Sugars0.8g0.7g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein8.6g8.2g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

excellent value.

4 stars

tastes of fish, excellent value. you cant be robbed at this price, i find 3 does me for a meal.

not for me, would suggest for others

3 stars

not for me, would suggest for others

Frozen fishcakes

1 stars

I always liked your Tesco value frozen fish cakes which have now sadly gone. Therefore I could not order these again so I tried Hearty Food fishcakes. These were so disappointing. I really did not like Hearty Food fishcakes. They seemed tasteless and too salty ? I will go to a different supermarket for frozen fish cakes in future.

A bit fishy smelling, quite fluffy aka lot of wate

3 stars

A bit fishy smelling, quite fluffy aka lot of water content until cooked, completely palatable and not bad fish cakes certainly better quality and quantity combined deal than any other brand but, to be honest, wont be buying any frozen fish cakes again, will stay true to my local chippy.

No taste like it.

5 stars

Occasionally we love to eat a fishcake sandwich. Over years of trial and error we now buy these fishcakes for preference. Unlike many, they taste of fish and not just potato and herbs. Put inside a fluffy white breadcake and with a dash of salt and vinegar, they are utterly delicious.

Tasteless and lacking in seasoning

2 stars

Disappointed. Was not expecting much cod for the price but these were tasteless, unseasoned potato cakes. Might work served as a vegetable with fish but will not be buying again.

