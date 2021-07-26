We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Fresh Food
Fresh Salad, Coleslaw & Sandwich Fillers
Lettuce & Salad bags
Salad Bowls
Salad Bowls
(9)
Tesco Party Salad 500G
Write a review
£
2.75
£
0.55
/100g
Add Tesco Party Salad 500G
Add
add Tesco Party Salad 500G to basket
Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Bowl 230G
£2.40 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 16/08/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.31
/100g
Add Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Bowl 230G
Add
add Tesco King Prawn & Mango Salad Bowl 230G to basket
£2.40 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 26/07/2021 until 16/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Rainbow Salad 320G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
7.82
/kg
Add Tesco Rainbow Salad 320G
Add
add Tesco Rainbow Salad 320G to basket
Tesco Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad 450G
Any 3 for 2 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Vegetables 80g - 720g
Offer valid for delivery from 17/05/2021 until 31/01/2022
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.56
/100g
Add Tesco Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad 450G
Add
add Tesco Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad 450G to basket
Any 3 for 2 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Vegetables 80g - 720g
Offer valid for delivery from 17/05/2021 until 31/01/2022
Clubcard Price
Tesco Italian Style Salad Kit 145G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.38
/100g
Add Tesco Italian Style Salad Kit 145G
Add
add Tesco Italian Style Salad Kit 145G to basket
Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.78
/100g
Add Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G to basket
Tesco House Salad 120G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Tesco House Salad 120G
Add
add Tesco House Salad 120G to basket
Tesco Pickled Pink Slaw 140G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.72
/100g
Add Tesco Pickled Pink Slaw 140G
Add
add Tesco Pickled Pink Slaw 140G to basket
Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream And Chive 165G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.61
/100g
Add Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream And Chive 165G
Add
add Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream And Chive 165G to basket
