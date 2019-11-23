By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G
£ 1.00
£0.78/100g
Each pack (128g)
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of salad leaves with edamame soya beans and carrot.
  • Crisp blend of leaves, with edamame and carrot, ideal as a side.
  • A crispy blend of leaves with edamame and carrot SWEET. Ideal as a side salad or meal.
  • Crisp blend of leaves, with edamame and carrot, ideal as a side
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality since 1919
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = this pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Edamame Soya Beans (27%), Apollo Lettuce, Carrot (19%), Romaine Lettuce, Chinese Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Serve with vinaigrette dressing as a starter or a side dish.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

128g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy131kJ / 31kcal167kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.0g1.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.6g3.3g
Sugars2.1g2.7g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein2.3g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty when it does arrive.

3 stars

I order this every week but only actually receive it half the time or less. Very disappointing, if you’re not going to have any in stock don’t advertise it. Tasty when it does arrive.

Loved and enjoyed this for lunch in the past but I

4 stars

Loved and enjoyed this for lunch in the past but I'm now concerned that edamame is not supposed to be eaten raw.😳So what is doing in this salad??

Great but packaging needs some additional info

4 stars

This is a great salad bowl and contents are worth a 5/5 BUT it doesn't state if the product has been washed and ready to eat or if it needs washing! Tesco please review the wording on the packaging as I like to eat this salad straight from the pack whilst i'm out on the 'road' .....

Yummy salad

5 stars

Best tasting salad around the beans and carrot and choice of leaves is really tasty

I had this salad once and did not enjoy the textu

1 stars

I had this salad once and did not enjoy the texture of the beans. They seemed to have a strange taste. Would not ever have this again.

Lovely side salad

5 stars

Very tasty side salad

