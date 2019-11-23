Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G

Tasty when it does arrive.
I order this every week but only actually receive it half the time or less. Very disappointing, if you’re not going to have any in stock don’t advertise it. Tasty when it does arrive.
Loved and enjoyed this for lunch in the past but I'm now concerned that edamame is not supposed to be eaten raw.😳So what is doing in this salad??
Great but packaging needs some additional info
This is a great salad bowl and contents are worth a 5/5 BUT it doesn't state if the product has been washed and ready to eat or if it needs washing! Tesco please review the wording on the packaging as I like to eat this salad straight from the pack whilst i'm out on the 'road' .....
Yummy salad
Best tasting salad around the beans and carrot and choice of leaves is really tasty
I had this salad once and did not enjoy the texture of the beans. They seemed to have a strange taste. Would not ever have this again.
Lovely side salad
Very tasty side salad