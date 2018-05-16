Tesco Potato & Egg Salad 300G
- Energy698kJ 166kcal8%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars9.3g10%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- Iceberg lettuce, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and a sachet of salad cream dressing.
- Healthy Choice
- Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- with Salad cream Crisp sweet iceberg lettuce with cucumber and cherry tomatoes
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Healthy choice - source of protein
- Each 300g serving contains 1 of your 5 a day
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
- Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Iceberg Lettuce, Cooked Baby Potato (23%), Cherry Tomato, Hard-boiled Egg (14%), Cucumber, Salad Cream Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Seed, Ground Turmeric].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|233kJ / 55kcal
|698kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|20.2g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|2.4g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
