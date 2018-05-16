By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Potato & Egg Salad 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Potato & Egg Salad 300G
£ 2.25
£0.75/100g

New

Each pack (300g)
  • Energy698kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Iceberg lettuce, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and a sachet of salad cream dressing.
  • Healthy Choice
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • with Salad cream Crisp sweet iceberg lettuce with cucumber and cherry tomatoes
  • with Salad cream Crisp sweet iceberg lettuce with cucumber and cherry tomatoes
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sachet - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SCNF4
  • With salad cream
  • Crisp sweet iceberg lettuce with cucumber and cherry tomatoes
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice - source of protein
  • Each 300g serving contains 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iceberg Lettuce, Cooked Baby Potato (23%), Cherry Tomato, Hard-boiled Egg (14%), Cucumber, Salad Cream Dressing [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Seed, Ground Turmeric].

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal698kJ / 166kcal
Fat1.9g5.6g
Saturates0.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.7g20.2g
Sugars3.1g9.3g
Fibre1.2g3.5g
Protein2.4g7.1g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

£ 0.89
£0.18/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here