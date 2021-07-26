We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Salad Bowl 220G

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Salad Bowl 220G
£ 3.00
£1.37/100g
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy989kJ 236kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of couscous, roasted vegetables and salad leaves with cherry tomatoes, medium fat soft mozzarella cheese, semi dried tomatoes and a pot of pesto dressing.
  • SWEET & CREAMY Salad Bowl with pesto dressing
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina)], Cherry Tomato (13%), Medium Fat Soft Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (12%), Pesto Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Apollo Lettuce, Semi Dried Tomatoes (6%), Roasted Pepper, Rocket, Chard, Roasted Red Onion, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (220g)
Energy449kJ / 107kcal989kJ / 236kcal
Fat5.1g11.3g
Saturates1.6g3.6g
Carbohydrate9.7g21.4g
Sugars3.7g8.2g
Fibre1.7g3.7g
Protein4.7g10.4g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
