Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Salad Bowl 220G
- Energy989kJ 236kcal12%
- Fat11.3g16%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal
Product Description
- A mix of couscous, roasted vegetables and salad leaves with cherry tomatoes, medium fat soft mozzarella cheese, semi dried tomatoes and a pot of pesto dressing.
- SWEET & CREAMY Salad Bowl with pesto dressing
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina)], Cherry Tomato (13%), Medium Fat Soft Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (12%), Pesto Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Apollo Lettuce, Semi Dried Tomatoes (6%), Roasted Pepper, Rocket, Chard, Roasted Red Onion, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (220g)
|Energy
|449kJ / 107kcal
|989kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|21.4g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.7g
|Protein
|4.7g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.