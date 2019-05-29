By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco House Salad 120G

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco House Salad 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g
Each pack (120g)
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 127kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of lettuces, tomatoes, spinach, red onion and cucumber.
  • MILD. With Piccolo tomatoes, red onion and cucumber. Ideal as a side.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lettuce (50%) [Apollo, Lollo, Iceberg], Piccolo Tomato (25%), Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Cucumber.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy127kJ / 30kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.5g4.2g
Sugars1.9g2.3g
Fibre2.1g2.5g
Protein1.7g2.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh cheap and easy to eat on the go

5 stars

Always tastes fresh and in a brilliant bowl so excellent for eating on the go, and much healthier and cheaper than a meal deal salad

Where does it say it is 'washed' or 'unwashed'

3 stars

I normally buy this salad but I noticed that it does not say it is 'washed'. I searched the whole of the wrapping/instructions to see if it recommended washing but could not find any information. This is the reason I have marked it as a 3. The salad itself is very nice and lasts a few days.

Slightly Bland

3 stars

A bit on the bland side could do with more peppers chilli cabbage etc

Salad bowl

5 stars

I buy a ready made salad bowl as it is perfect for me as a single person. I use it all and there's no waste. If I was to buy the different makings of a salad I would waste it, not wanting to eat salad every day

Wide selection of tasty salad

5 stars

Excellent. The only salad bowl worth having as the others are boring and contain soya beans I’m allergic to . But unfortunately they run out frequently and substitutes are pretty dismal

All you need for 2 person salad

5 stars

A nice well balanced selection, perfect for 2

