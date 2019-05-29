Tesco House Salad 120G

Fresh cheap and easy to eat on the go
Always tastes fresh and in a brilliant bowl so excellent for eating on the go, and much healthier and cheaper than a meal deal salad
Where does it say it is 'washed' or 'unwashed'
I normally buy this salad but I noticed that it does not say it is 'washed'. I searched the whole of the wrapping/instructions to see if it recommended washing but could not find any information. This is the reason I have marked it as a 3. The salad itself is very nice and lasts a few days.
Slightly Bland
A bit on the bland side could do with more peppers chilli cabbage etc
Salad bowl
I buy a ready made salad bowl as it is perfect for me as a single person. I use it all and there's no waste. If I was to buy the different makings of a salad I would waste it, not wanting to eat salad every day
Wide selection of tasty salad
Excellent. The only salad bowl worth having as the others are boring and contain soya beans I’m allergic to . But unfortunately they run out frequently and substitutes are pretty dismal
All you need for 2 person salad
A nice well balanced selection, perfect for 2