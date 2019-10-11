By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream & Chive 165G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream & Chive 165G
£ 1.00
£0.61/100g
1/2 of a pack (83g)
  • Energy288kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of iceberg and apollo salad leaves, red peppers, sweetcorn, white cabbage and carrot with crème fraîche and chive dressing sachet.
  • Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we take the highest quality blend of leaves and tenderly wash them and combine them with the freshest cruchiest vegetables.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet
  • With red pepper, sweetcorn and chive dressing, ideal as a side
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Iceberg Lettuce, Apollo Lettuce, Crème Fraîche and Chive Dressing (18%) [Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, Egg Yolk, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Red Pepper, Sweetcorn [Sweetcorn, Sugar, Salt], White Cabbage, Carrot

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy347kJ / 84kcal
Fat6.6g
of which saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate4.2g
of which sugars3.6g
Fibre1.5g
Protein1.2g
Salt0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good quick lunch, I added some chicken and

5 stars

Really good quick lunch, I added some chicken and took it to work. The salad was fresh and the dressing tasted great

Most of the iceberg lettuce was brown,so that was

1 stars

Most of the iceberg lettuce was brown,so that was thrown out !!! As for the sweetcorn,i am still looking for it !!! The only nice thing about the whole thing was the sour cream & chive.I will not be buying it again !!!!

Perfect quick salad

5 stars

Very good quality salad, always enjoyed by everyone in the house. Great price, the sour cream and chive sachet adds perfection to it.

