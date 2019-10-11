Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream & Chive 165G

Really good quick lunch, I added some chicken and
Really good quick lunch, I added some chicken and took it to work. The salad was fresh and the dressing tasted great
Most of the iceberg lettuce was brown,so that was thrown out !!! As for the sweetcorn,i am still looking for it !!! The only nice thing about the whole thing was the sour cream & chive.I will not be buying it again !!!!
Perfect quick salad
Very good quality salad, always enjoyed by everyone in the house. Great price, the sour cream and chive sachet adds perfection to it.