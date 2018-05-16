By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Caesar Salad 185g

Tesco Chicken Caesar Salad 185g
£ 2.50
£1.36/100g

New

Each pack
  • Energy1405kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat20.0g
    29%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ

Product Description

  • Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken breast, Caesar dressing, black pepper croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese.
  Caesar Dressing. Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano and peppery croutons
  • with Caesar dressing. Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano and peppery croutons
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce, Chicken Breast (22%), Caesar Dressing (16%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Black Treacle, Onion, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Red Chilli Pepper, Clove, Natural Lemon Flavouring], Black Pepper Croutons [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Yeast, Sea Salt], Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (5%), Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (185g)
Energy759kJ1405kJ182kcal337kcal
Fat10.8g20.0g
Saturates1.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate9.1g16.8g
Sugars1.4g2.5g
Fibre1.4g2.6g
Protein11.5g21.2g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.













