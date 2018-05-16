Tesco Chicken Caesar Salad 185g
- Energy1405kJ 337kcal17%
- Fat20.0g29%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ
Product Description
- Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken breast, Caesar dressing, black pepper croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese.
- Caesar Dressing. Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano and peppery croutons
- with Caesar dressing. Romaine lettuce with chargrilled chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano and peppery croutons
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce, Chicken Breast (22%), Caesar Dressing (16%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Black Treacle, Onion, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Red Chilli Pepper, Clove, Natural Lemon Flavouring], Black Pepper Croutons [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Yeast, Sea Salt], Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (5%), Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
185g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (185g)
|Energy
|759kJ
|1405kJ
|182kcal
|337kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.6g
|Protein
|11.5g
|21.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
